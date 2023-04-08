Beautiful custom built home located in Glen Oaks SD, just minutes from everything! Home welcomes you with a foyer entrance that opens up into the living room with trey ceiling and kitchen area. Kitchen incorporates a center bar area laid with beautiful granite and stainless farm sink. Plenty of cabinet and drawer space in kitchen along with a large walk-in pantry. Split floor plan with beautiful hard flooring throughout and crown moulding adding great accents. Arched hallway entrances to bedrooms add to the custom flare. If you get tired of being inside, go relax by your saltwater pool with waterfall! Kitchen and Primary rooms have double doors inviting you to the covered and screened back porch making way to the pool deck. If the 2 car garage is not enough room for all your tools, there is also a stylized storage building to hold any other necessities. You don't want to miss this opportunity!!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $307,000
