3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $309,000

Owner built charming home on the outskirts of Dothan that makes you feel like you're living in the country! Spacious bedrooms with huge closets; Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Primary bathroom has separate walk in shower and soaking tub. Vinyl plank flooring throughout except bathrooms, which have tile. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. This house is perfect for a new family with plenty of yard space. It is zoned for Wicksburg schools, one of the most desirable school districts in the Wiregrass. This is a MUST SEE property. Call your favorite agent to show!