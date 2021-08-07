 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $311,840

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $311,840

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $311,840

READY IN NOVEMBER with Several upgrades included!! SS appliances; large premium lot; upgraded granite countertops; under cabinet lighting in kitchen; shaker cabinets with soft close doors and drawers; trash can in island; upgraded lighting package; blinds in backdoor; wood stair treads; additional concrete for expanded outdoor living; 2 community pools

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert