Beautiful 3 Bed/3 Bath home near Kelly Springs School with large bonus room. Features spacious living room, separate dining room, with eat-in kitchen. Custom cabinets & granite countertops in spacious kitchen. Split bedroom plan with all bedrooms downstairs and large bonus room w/ full bath upstairs. Enjoy the quiet evenings on the back deck. Large double car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $312,000
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce has hired Meghan Gilliland Basford to oversee the Main Street Marianna program as its executive director.