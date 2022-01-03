 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $314,900

  • Updated
The Abbeville Plan in Highlands Cove gated Community! . Granite countertops, hardwood flooring in living areas, Tankless hot water heater, spray foam insulation and covered back porch. HOA is $200 a month which includes lawn care, gate access, clubhouse and fitness center with salt water pool and gathering area.

