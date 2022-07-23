Beautiful, clean, like new home located in the desirable Park Ridge S/D. This Stone Martin beauty is the Kinkade H floorplan. The entrance opens to a short foyer and into the grand room with a beautiful gas log fireplace as the focal point. Kitchen features beautiful s/s appliances, grey tile backsplash under shaker style cabinets as well as granite countertops on top of a large island overlooking the eat in kitchen and family room. The left side of the home features 2 bedrooms, bath and laundry room. Tucked away in the back of the home is the master suite and beautiful bathroom featuring a tile walk in shower and large closet. Just beyond the kitchen is a stairway leading to the bonus room and 1/2 bath. Outside you will find a large, fenced backyard for plenty of room to play. This s/d features two community pools, sidewalks, streetlamps and beautifully landscaped common areas. This home is located in the Rehobeth School District
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $319,900
