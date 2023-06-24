Discover your dream home today and experience luxury living! This exceptional three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is located in a serene and welcoming neighborhood, providing a peaceful sanctuary to call your own. Many great updates, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, double oven, Rinnai (gas) hot water heater, irrigation system and plantation blinds! Back porch is screened in perfect for enjoying these summer days. Schedule your visit now and don't miss the chance!