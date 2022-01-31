 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $322,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $322,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $322,000

Charming all brick 3 BR 2.5 B home in desirable Garden District area. Wonderful location on this large corner lot. Home was updated in 2017. Exterior brick was painted in 2017. Beautiful oak hardwood flooring throughout, 2 living areas, granite w/ stainless appliances in kitchen, HVAC 2 yrs old, new insulated windows 2017. The master bath has a huge ceramic subway tile shower, dual shower heads granite dual vanity. Private fenced in yard, deck, 2 car garage, extra parking space and so much more

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert