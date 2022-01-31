3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $322,000

Charming all brick 3 BR 2.5 B home in desirable Garden District area. Wonderful location on this large corner lot. Home was updated in 2017. Exterior brick was painted in 2017. Beautiful oak hardwood flooring throughout, 2 living areas, granite w/ stainless appliances in kitchen, HVAC 2 yrs old, new insulated windows 2017. The master bath has a huge ceramic subway tile shower, dual shower heads granite dual vanity. Private fenced in yard, deck, 2 car garage, extra parking space and so much more