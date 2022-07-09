Beautiful, clean, like new home located in the desirable Park Ridge S/D. This Stone Martin beauty is the Kinkade H floorplan. The entrance opens to a short foyer and into the grand room with a beautiful gas log fireplace as the focal point. Kitchen features beautiful s/s appliances, grey tile backsplash under shaker style cabinets as well as granite countertops on top of a large island overlooking the eat in kitchen and family room. The left side of the home features 2 bedrooms, bath and laundry room. Tucked away in the back of the home is the master suite and beautiful bathroom featuring a tile walk in shower and large closet. Just beyond the kitchen is a stairway leading to the bonus room and 1/2 bath. Outside you will find a large, fenced backyard for plenty of room to play. This s/d features two community pools, sidewalks, streetlamps and beautifully landscaped common areas. This home is located in the Rehobeth School District
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Dante’s Pizza closed its location at a Dothan mall last year, it could have easily been the end of the family restaurant.
Don’t worry. It’s totally, um, safe.
After leading Headland to the Class 5A semifinals this past season, Bubber Birdsong informed his players via text message Tuesday night he’s r…
ENTERPRISE – An early Sunday morning traffic accident here has claimed the life of one person, according to an Enterprise Police Department ne…
After a nine-hour manhunt through rural wooded areas in near 100-degree heat, law enforcement officers captured a 35-year-old man wanted in th…
After 25 years, the Wallace College Governors will soon have a new leader for its baseball program as Ryan Ihle, who was a Govs’ assistant, wi…
Dothan Wolves’ rising basketball senior Thomas Dowd celebrated the Fourth of July by committing to Troy University via his Twitter account.
Scientists have found a carnivorous plant that grows prey-trapping contraptions underground. No other species of such a plant is known to science.
The city of Marianna and Main Street Marianna will host an Independence Day party culminating in a fireworks display on Sunday, July 3, at the…
Dothan commissioners took another step Tuesday toward the creation of two new fire stations in the city.