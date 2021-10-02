3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $339,900

The Herrington Plan in Highlands Cove gated Community! 3/2 with bonus room with 2270 square feet. Still in building process, will have estimated completion date soon. Granite countertops, hardwood flooring in living areas, Tankless hot water heater, spray foam insulation and covered back porch. HOA is $200 a month which includes lawn care, gate access, clubhouse and fitness center with salt water pool and gathering area.