 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $339,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $339,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $339,900

The Herrington Plan in Highlands Cove gated Community! 3/2 with bonus room with 2270 square feet. Still in building process, will have estimated completion date soon. Granite countertops, hardwood flooring in living areas, Tankless hot water heater, spray foam insulation and covered back porch. HOA is $200 a month which includes lawn care, gate access, clubhouse and fitness center with salt water pool and gathering area.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert