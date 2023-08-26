103 Littleleaf Court is a new home in Glen Oaks Subdivision offered by Deloney Construction. Features include a split floorplan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, formal dining area and a separate breakfast room. The large master suite and bath area incorporates a separate tile shower, whirlpool tub, private toilet area and a large walk-in closet. Additional upgrades include architectural shingles, exterior stone accents, granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile as well as 9 and 10 foot ceilings throughout. Energy saving features include interior wall and garage wall insulation and Low-E windows. Front and rear covered porches...rear porch has a beautiful stone fireplace and separate grilling area for your enjoyment.