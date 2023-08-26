103 Littleleaf Court is a new home in Glen Oaks Subdivision offered by Deloney Construction. Features include a split floorplan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, formal dining area and a separate breakfast room. The large master suite and bath area incorporates a separate tile shower, whirlpool tub, private toilet area and a large walk-in closet. Additional upgrades include architectural shingles, exterior stone accents, granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile as well as 9 and 10 foot ceilings throughout. Energy saving features include interior wall and garage wall insulation and Low-E windows. Front and rear covered porches...rear porch has a beautiful stone fireplace and separate grilling area for your enjoyment.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scoring the most points and recording the biggest margin of victory in their brief history, the Dothan Wolves hammered the Carroll Eagles 59-1…
“My oldest came home one day, Tripp, and was watching YouTube and asked when I was going to play football again,” McCarron said.
Three Wiregrass men harvested a 474 pound alligator from the Pea River.
A Houston County grand jury indicted a Dothan homebuilder on 29 counts of mortgage fraud last week, according to court records.
Those “Baby Eagles” are now grown up and are the dominant class on the roster for coach Kenny Keith, who enters his 12th season as head coach …