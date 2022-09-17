 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $349,900

Like new house in desirable Highlands Cove neighborhood in West Dothan. House is move in ready and will include all appliances as well as washer/dryer AND 2 flat screen tv's. Granite countertops, LVP flooring, tile, and carpet and irrigation system. Gated neighborhood has a clubhouse with a large pool. Living rooms has built ins with electric fireplace as well as a tankless water heater. Large attic with spray foam insulation throughout.

