Wonderful 3-month-old new Home!! Many upgrades! Quartz Countertops, Custom Door and window Trim, Large Crown Mouldings, Well-appointed Kitchen with walk-in pantry and large Island, upgraded appliances with gas range, nice master suite to include Free Standing soaking Tub and huge Walk-in shower! Custom Vanity with Tower in between sinks!! Big Walk-in Closet! Double garage, Sprinkler system and security system. Custom Built by Tara Hubbard Construction, Handicapped equipped.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
At the ripe old age of 26, Dothan native Chase Paramore has become a head football coach on the college level.
Down one at halftime, Houston Academy took control in the second half to capture a 70-56 home victory over rival Providence Christian on Tuesd…
FORT RUCKER — A Fort Rucker soldier has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the Jan. 10 death of another soldier, accordi…
Dothan Police are investigating multiple vehicles broken into over the weekend along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle in the pa…
EUFAULA – A two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday has claimed the life of a Cuthb…
Q: Did Lane cake, a type of sponge cake with a filling of fruit and whiskey, originate in Alabama?
After lengthy discussion concerning ongoing drainage mitigation in a northwest Dothan neighborhood, Dothan commissioners approved the purchase…
University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two suspects charged with capital murder in a Sunday predawn deadly shooting on…
As Ryan Ihle embarks on his first season at the new Wallace College baseball coach, he does so with the luxury of having one of the best playe…
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date