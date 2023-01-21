 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $349,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $349,900

Wonderful 3-month-old new Home!! Many upgrades! Quartz Countertops, Custom Door and window Trim, Large Crown Mouldings, Well-appointed Kitchen with walk-in pantry and large Island, upgraded appliances with gas range, nice master suite to include Free Standing soaking Tub and huge Walk-in shower! Custom Vanity with Tower in between sinks!! Big Walk-in Closet! Double garage, Sprinkler system and security system. Custom Built by Tara Hubbard Construction, Handicapped equipped.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert