3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $349,900

Immaculate listing in Highlands Cove Community! 3 BR 2 bath with huge upstairs bonus room with extra large attic that is framed out for a bedroom if needed. Beautiful LVP flooring throughout. Amazing kitchen with upgraded appliances that have a additional 5 year transferrable warranty. Spray foam insulation and tankless hot water heaters make this home extra energy efficient. Oven, irrigation, thermostat, doorbell and garage can all be controlled via WIFI.

