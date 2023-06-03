This stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home shows incredible pride of ownership! You'll be immediately impressed by the pristine condition and attention to detail throughout the home. The open concept layout creates a spacious and airy atmosphere perfect for entertaining and everyday living boasting features like high ceilings, custom & crown moldings, and 8 ft doors throughout! The kitchen includes a walk-in pantry, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, and a sizeable island in the center. The master is a true retreat with an ensuite complete with granite countertops, built-in shelving, and a walk-in closet. The glass-enclosed custom tiled zero-entry shower with dual showerheads adds a touch of luxury and offers a spa-like experience within the comfort of your own home.The whole back of this home is lined with windows that have plantation shutters and overlook the picturesque acre lot and beyond.The outdoor area has a fully fenced yard, an attached covered porch with custom sun blocking, and a large covered picnic/grilling area with stained concrete flooring. The home has gorgeous dark gray engineered wood floors, tile, and upgraded carpet in the bedrooms installed in 2021. There is a 2-car attached garage and an interior laundry room with custom cabinetry. Also included is a 12 x 24 air-conditioned storage building/workshop and a 30 AMP RV connection. This home is even spray foam insulated for lower utility bills!