The Lachlan Floor Plan which features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths down with bonus( or bedroom) and bath upstairs. Beautiful trey ceilings and open floor plan. SS appliances and granite throughout. Spray foam insulation, tankless hot water heaters and low E windows make this a great energy efficient home. Gated S/D with club house access and pool!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He was having a great fall camp. Doing a great job on special teams, made a lot of progress as a receiver so we’d love to get him back.”
“I had players crying,” first-year Barbour County coach Derrick Levett said in a phone interview.
The sport of tennis has long been a part of the lives of Dothan's Amy and Brad Brown.
A 100-year-old African tortoise named Biscuit has been reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal, according to the Parish of A…
Though it was a rough day on Tuesday, Floyd feels the Eagles can go nowhere but up.