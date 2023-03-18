The Lachlan Floor Plan which features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths down with bonus( or bedroom) and bath upstairs. Beautiful trey ceilings and open floor plan. SS appliances and granite throughout. Spray foam insulation, tankless hot water heaters and low E windows make this a great energy efficient home. Gated S/D with club house access and pool!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $359,900
