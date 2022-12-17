 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $359,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $359,900

The Lachlan Floor Plan which features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths down with bonus( or bedroom) and bath upstairs. Beautiful trey ceilings and open floor plan. SS appliances and granite throughout. Spray foam insulation, tankless hot water heaters and low E windows make this a great energy efficient home. Gated S/D with club house access and pool!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert