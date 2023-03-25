If you're looking for a piece of heaven in the country, but close to town, look no further. This modern farmhouse features all the conveniences you'd expect in a newer home, land and nature surrounding you, but still minutes from shopping, dining, and more. Kitchen features stainless appliances, farm sink, pot filler, granite counter tops, and over-sized pantry. Entire house is one level and has barnwood styled tile floors except in two guest bedrooms. Shiplap surrounds the wood-burning fireplace, antique appearance vanities and double-barn doors in dining make this home styled for the modern buyer. Wildlife on and around the property make this a wonderful retreat to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city while being only minutes away from amenities.