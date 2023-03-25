If you're looking for a piece of heaven in the country, but close to town, look no further. This modern farmhouse features all the conveniences you'd expect in a newer home, land and nature surrounding you, but still minutes from shopping, dining, and more. Kitchen features stainless appliances, farm sink, pot filler, granite counter tops, and over-sized pantry. Entire house is one level and has barnwood styled tile floors except in two guest bedrooms. Shiplap surrounds the wood-burning fireplace, antique appearance vanities and double-barn doors in dining make this home styled for the modern buyer. Wildlife on and around the property make this a wonderful retreat to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city while being only minutes away from amenities.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The father went to his daughter’s apartment after hearing that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her, Florida police said.
Sixteen high school basketball players in the Dothan Eagle coverage area have been named all-state members and three others have been selected…
KINSTON — The son of an area police chief died Sunday following an ATV crash in Kinston.
Five years ago, Gayla White’s world was turned upside down after a former employer accused her of stealing from the business. Now, she finally…
KINSTON – One of Bubba Pollard’s two young daughters had a question for his wife when they woke up Sunday morning, a day after Pollard won the…