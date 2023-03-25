New construction in Beautiful Willow Point Subdivision, 108 Laney Lane! What a wonderful fall present to yourself!! This is an all-brick home that can have stone accent if you choose. See while there are still choices to be made, and your choices are open—no set 3 or 4 available. This lot extends into the wooded area in the back yard, lending even more privacy to the gorgeous screened back porch. Large windows and open floor plan. The bedroom setup is a split floor plan. You have an oversized 2 car garage that will thrill any truck owner! Check out this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $362,000
