3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $362,500

This 2560 sq ft new construction is all WOW Factor! Wood floors & tile in the 2.5 Baths as well as a spacious laundry, leading to the garage, making it a perfect mudroom! The Grand Room features a stately fireplace, tall ceilings & views of the screened in deck overlooking a private back yard. Your Kitchen is equally grand & has a large casual dining. The stainless appliances have an upgraded dual fuel stove & convection oven. The master suite is to the right of the entry. So many Upgrades!