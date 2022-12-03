Wonderful 3-month-old new Home!! Many upgrades! Quartz Countertops, Custom Door and window Trim, Large Crown Mouldings, Well-appointed Kitchen with walk-in pantry and large Island, upgraded appliances with gas range, nice master suite to include Free Standing soaking Tub and huge Walk-in shower! Custom Vanity with Tower in between sinks!! Big Walk-in Closet! Double garage, Sprinkler system and security system. Custom Built by Tara Hubbard Construction, Handicapped equipped.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $364,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged a Dothan man with capital murder in a shooting death on Sunrise Drive off Fortner S…
Ameyah Gray hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 16 seconds left to give Carroll a 48-47 win over Cottonwood on Monday in varsity girls basketbal…
The New Brockton Lady Gamecocks basketball program broke a 68-game losing streak in Gid Zorn’s debut as head coach with a 52-22 win over Sloco…
J.T. Pitchford says putting down the basketball and concentrating solely on baseball was “a game changer” in his athletic endeavors.
It’s not the perfect fit, but it’s the right fit for an Auburn football program that needs to be fixed in a hurry before it falls off the cliff.
Charlie Leger hit a basket with five seconds left in regulation for Providence Christian to send the game into overtime and the Eagles won the…
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
Q: When did tractors begin replacing mules on Alabama farms?
During the first five games of the season, Dothan head coach Jeremy Bynum said his Wolves had shown glimpses of their offensive capability.
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date