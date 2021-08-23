3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $370,000

Here it is! 3BR/3BA Full brick home in Rehobeth. Sits on 2 acres, covered front & back porch. Split floor plan, fire place. Open kitchen, living area with island and tons of cabinets. Formal DR off foyer and kitchen. Huge laundry room with pantry. Master suite has large walk-in closet and bathroom with tons of storage. Huge 2 car garage with storage! Super nice insulated storage/workshop with attached double carport in front. Lots of fruit trees and scupline vine!