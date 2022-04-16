 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $373,000

Beautiful home in peaceful country setting, 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath, on 5.6 acres with new saltwater pool installed 2021. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, double ovens, granite countertops, farmhouse sink, open floorplan, energy efficient, great entertainment outdoor space, bonus room for a man cave or media room, separate dining plus breakfast area. Close to shopping, restaurants, & hospital. Space for garden or an outbuilding, room to grow! Don't miss this one.

