New build in Rehobeth school district. This beautiful home offers 2,335 sq ft to roam around in. It will feature a bonus room upstairs that can be used as bedroom, LVP flooring, granite counter tops, a covered patio, and open floor concept. Great location and looking to be finished by years end.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $379,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scoring the most points and recording the biggest margin of victory in their brief history, the Dothan Wolves hammered the Carroll Eagles 59-1…
“My oldest came home one day, Tripp, and was watching YouTube and asked when I was going to play football again,” McCarron said.
Three Wiregrass men harvested a 474 pound alligator from the Pea River.
A Houston County grand jury indicted a Dothan homebuilder on 29 counts of mortgage fraud last week, according to court records.
Those “Baby Eagles” are now grown up and are the dominant class on the roster for coach Kenny Keith, who enters his 12th season as head coach …