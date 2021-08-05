 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $379,900
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $379,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $379,900

REHOBETH SCHOOLS!!! CUSTOM BUILT HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL LUXURY VINYL PLANK THROUGHOUT! EXCEPT TILE IN BATHROOMS. THIS HOME BOASTS LOTS OF EXTRA TRIM AND MOLDINGS WITH WAINSCOTING. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH OVERSIZED PANTRY, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GAS COOKTOP, GOURMET COOKS DREAM. OVERSIZED BONUS UPSTAIRS ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY.

