3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $389,000

Williamsburg Place - Great location in West Dothan, minutes from Flowers Hospital and all amenities. 3BR/2.5BA, 2-story. Stainless appliances in eat-in kitchen, new stove top! Master downstairs, dual vanities, jacuzzi, separate shower and sauna! New windows and roof repair in 2017. Outdoor patio with new pergola. 2 Bedrooms upstairs, Jack & Jill bath, 2 offices, floored attic. Don't miss this one-it won't last long!