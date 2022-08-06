Beautiful brick home in Greystone just like new featuring open floor plan. Grandroom with gas fireplace, kitchen with awesome pantry, granite, gas range and large eat in bar area. Home features split bedrooms with Master BR with large master tile shower and double vanities. This home also features wood floors and large bonus room upstairs. This is situated on large lot with covered patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $389,900
