3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $429,900

Luxurious Omega built-home conveniently located in Greystone subdivision. So many extras! Corner lot, built-in sauna in primary bath, infared heaters and fireplace on back porch, commercial appliances, surround sound throughout house and outdoor, barreled ceiling in foyer, solar powered fans to cool insulation to keep power bills lower, custom finishes everywhere you look. This is not your cookie-cutter builder house. House was built in 2009. HVAC replaced 2020, Inside repainted in 2019