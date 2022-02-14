3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $435,000

Take a look at this unique horse lovers dream! Property comes with approximately 10 acres which includes 3 pastures with horse stalls and power. When not riding, take a stroll down the beautiful custom built bridge which leads to an amazing gazebo positioned in the center of the pond. Property also includes a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over 2300 sq. feet of living space. New Windows and Roof. Call for a viewing, wont last long.