3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $440,000

ONE owner!! Beautiful home located in Mallard Landing subdivision with pond view! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets, granite, double oven, breakfast bar, oversized pantry, and breakfast nook. Main living area and formal dining also have an abundance of windows and hardwood flooring throughout. The master suite features a walk-in shower, double vanities with granite, tile flooring, a massive closet, and a jetted garden tub for relaxing! There is also a screened patio and fenced back yard!