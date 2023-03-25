Brand new!! This new construction will be ready by years end. With 2,754 sq ft, there is plenty of room for any family. A bonus room upstairs that could be converted into a bedroom, LVP flooring, open floor plan design, granite counter tops, and located in Rehobeth school zones.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $449,000
