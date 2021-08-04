3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $449,800

Exceptional living in West Dothan! Stunning property- convenient to everything, yet secluded & so serene! You will adore over 3 acres right in the middle of town, perfect for entertaining: circular drive & ample parking, gunite pool, koi pond, meticulous landscaping, gourmet kitchen, gorgeous grand room & flex space! 3 huge bedrooms plus an office, 3 baths with spa- like master! Custom master closet & storage throughout! Superior finishes, new paint & lighting! Totally updated & move in ready!!