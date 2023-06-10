Your Dream home is found here! This stunning home has so many "dream" features! 3 Bed/2Bath with granite throughout, Stainless appliances large kithen island, double ovens, downdraft cooktop and very large pantry. Master bedroom with French doors that open to enclosed pool area. Master bath with doorless shower. Super big master closet. 3 car attached garage with 8' doors and 5'x8' steel storm shelter professionally installed. Wired for emergency generator. In addition there is a 3 car "detached" garage/workshop with 9'4 doors. Fully enclosed soaker pool and backporch- enclosed with 20/20 tight mesh gnat defeater screen. Low maintenance pool has auto chlorinator, self water leveler, robotic pool cleaner, heating/cooling heat pump, water features and programable multicolor lights. Many more features/details included in this custom built 2 owner home. Located in a quiet established neighborhood less than 1 mile from Southeast Medical, Publix and Winn Dixie. Convenient to Farley. Call today and make this dream home your new home!