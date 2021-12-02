CASH INVESTORS! 3/3 brick home with 3 living areas. House needs TLC. Hardwood, Tile and Carpet for flooring. Part of rear yard has chain link fending. House backs up to Park. Great place to take the kids on the weekends. A commercial building and 2 storage building can be purchased with the home or separately. MUST HAVE 48 HOURS TO SHOW. House to be sold cash or Bank loan only. Home to be sold in "AS IS" condition
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $49,900
