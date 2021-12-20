 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $499,500

Exquisite home in one of Dothan's most sought-after gated subdivisions is a must-see in person! Built in 2019, home is immaculately kept and feels like new. Open concept kitchen and grandroom boasting high coffered ceilings. Formal dining and separate sitting room (that could also be used as office or playroom space). SS appliances - double oven and gas cooktop, granite counter tops & huge center island. Convenient to Houston academy, shopping & restaurants.

