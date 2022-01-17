 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $520,000

Gracious country living close to town! 3 BR/2 BA custom rambler. 2835 sq.ft. beauty offers sun-washed interiors,spacious bedrooms & common areas,built-ins,fireplace,lg DR,office,& eat-in kitchen w/newer stainless appliances w/ grand brick archway!Whether grilling on the covered deck or enjoying the wooded view from the big bay windows, this is country living with style! As a huge bonus this property includes a little over 20 ACRES as well as a 3-stall horse barn w/ feed and tack room.

