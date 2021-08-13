3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $560,000

Rare find in the country, but close to town. Beautiful 17.6 acres & home with a stocked 2 acre pond on the property. Boasting over 2725 sq.ft. of living space and featuring an open kitchen with serving bar that overlooks the grand-room with custom book shelves, a dining nook off the kitchen plus a formal dining room too! Includes a sun-room/office area, 3 large bedrooms & 3 full baths. 2 car attached garage. Home Warranty. Developers looking for multiple lots with road frontage may also like!