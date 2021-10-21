 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $59,800

Investors only! 3/3 brick home with 3 living areas. House needs some TLC. Hardwood, Tile and Carpet for flooring. Part of rear yard has chain link fending. House backs up to Park. Great place to take the kids on the weekends. A commercial building and 2 storage building can be purchased with the home or separately. Must have 48 hours notice to show. House to be sold cash or Bank loan only. Home to be sold in "AS IS" condition

