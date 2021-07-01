3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $59,900

Investor Special!!! Profitable rental with NEW ROOF!! Tenant is Month to Month @ 575 per month. NO YARD SIGN Fully fenced yard FRONT AND BACK with large storage shed add value. New Galvalume metal roof just installed. Contact Listing Agent for ALL showings. Must have at least 48 hour notice to show. Home is near Doug Tew recreation center and Dothan Preparatory Academy. Listing agent is owner of property.