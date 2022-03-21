 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $640,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $640,000

70 acres, brick home, wood burning fireplace, office, sewing room, sun room, formal living, foyer, 3 barns, in-ground pool (as-is), mature hardwoods, pines, open fields, pecan orchard, pond, and MORE! It's hard to describe all this property has to offer but it has it all. Kitchen has granite and high end appliances. Master BR, hall, and garage has full bath and addl 2 bedrooms have half bath in each. Architectural shingle roof, new well pump, gated entry, and tons of room to roam.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert