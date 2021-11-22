 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $68,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $68,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $68,000

Property is only eligible for non profit & gov entities until 11/24 Case#011-521335 Insurability Code is "Uninsurable (UI) Subject to Buyer's Appraisal" Seller makes no representations or warranties as to property condition. Pre-1978 Properties to include LBP Notice. HUD Homes are Sold AS-IS. Equal Housing Opportunity. Seller may contribute up to 3% of the purchase price for buyer's closing costs, upon buyers' request when placing a bid online. Alabama's Right of Redemption may apply.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rucker-based Army surgeon says she warned of COVID ‘vaccine injuries,’ was ignored
State and Regional News

Rucker-based Army surgeon says she warned of COVID ‘vaccine injuries,’ was ignored

  • Updated

An Alabama-based Army surgeon who has previously claimed the COVID vaccine contained a substance found in antifreeze testified this week the military has ignored her warnings about the shot. Army Lt. Col. Theresa Long, an aviation safety officer and Army flight surgeon stationed at Fort Rucker, spoke this week at a Capitol Hill roundtable hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin. Testifying ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert