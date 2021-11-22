3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $68,000

Property is only eligible for non profit & gov entities until 11/24 Case#011-521335 Insurability Code is "Uninsurable (UI) Subject to Buyer's Appraisal" Seller makes no representations or warranties as to property condition. Pre-1978 Properties to include LBP Notice. HUD Homes are Sold AS-IS. Equal Housing Opportunity. Seller may contribute up to 3% of the purchase price for buyer's closing costs, upon buyers' request when placing a bid online. Alabama's Right of Redemption may apply.