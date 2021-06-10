 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $69,900

Great full brick home on a large .41 acre lot. Original hardwood floors in the living room, nice eat-in kitchen. Needs paint and flooring and will be good as new! Great shady lot with nice established trees. The sale of this property must be approved by Medicaid. View More

