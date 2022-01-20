3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $69,900

Nice cottage home updated inside and out! All new paint, 6 panel doors, vinyl plank and carpet floors, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, hot water heater, kitchen sink, stove, and range hood! You will love the separate dining room, the large front porch, the big back yard with pecan trees and storage shed! Circle drive in back yard. This is a single family home (not a Duplex)Selling property - (As Is).