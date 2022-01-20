Nice cottage home updated inside and out! All new paint, 6 panel doors, vinyl plank and carpet floors, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, hot water heater, kitchen sink, stove, and range hood! You will love the separate dining room, the large front porch, the big back yard with pecan trees and storage shed! Circle drive in back yard. This is a single family home (not a Duplex)Selling property - (As Is).
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $69,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
During the Larry Fedora era at Southern Miss, Fedora and his coaches weren’t afraid to put their players on the spot.
- Updated
Q: What can you tell me about Oscar’s restaurant?
- Updated
Back in the early 1980s, Pike County football began its powerhouse days after only a handful of winning seasons in its history.
- Updated
Rehobeth Elementary 1st Nine Weeks Honor Roll 2021-2022
- Updated
The morning after being crowned Miss Alabama USA 2022, Katelyn Vinson sat down to talk about her experience and where she hopes to go from here.
- Updated
WICKSBURG – Powell Phillips scored 16 points and Providence Christian held on for a 43-41 road win against Wicksburg on Tuesday night in high …
- Updated
For the first time in half a year, U.S. families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit. A closer look at the impact.
- Updated
Elijah Terry had 18 points to lead four Enterprise players in double figures during an 80-40 Wildcat rout of Greenville at Wildcat Arena.
- Updated
The majority of Dothan City Schools (DCS) will return to in-person learning on Tuesday.
- Updated
On Thursday, Jan. 13, at approximately 5:09 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to reports of a body found on Skyview R…