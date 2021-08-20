 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $699,999

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $699,999

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $699,999

Beautifully custom home, located just a half mile from the Houston County Line. Come sit on these welcoming porches, view these beautiful stained glass window accents and two custom double faced fireplaces Master bathroom is HGTV worthy, Laundry room located in master, second laundry on upper floor, two car detached garage/workshop with attached carport comes wired for sound system and a TV! Country setting on 3 acres. You'll fall in love pulling in the driveway, this is a dream home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert