Beautifully custom home, located just a half mile from the Houston County Line. Come sit on these welcoming porches, view these beautiful stained glass window accents and two custom double faced fireplaces Master bathroom is HGTV worthy, Laundry room located in master, second laundry on upper floor, two car detached garage/workshop with attached carport comes wired for sound system and a TV! Country setting on 3 acres. You'll fall in love pulling in the driveway, this is a dream home!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $699,999
