3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $70,000

Introducing one of the rarest finds on the current housing market. This house comes with a large multipurpose shop with office/recreational space on your property, making it ideal for a trades person or home-based business. Ideally located outside the circle on the southeast side in a very quiet neighborhood. This three-bedroom, one-bath home is just minutes away from dining, shopping and groceries. The backyard has 2 very large pecan trees that produce nuts, a large fig tree that produces figs.

