3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $70,000

Investor's Bargain Buy!!! Big house with LOTS of potential. Work Completed: New metal roof, kitchen remodel (includes subfloor), new cabinets & back splash), carpet, master bath addition, electrical, new HVAC, vinyl siding, and new windows. Wouldn't take much to finish this one! Plenty of space & charm...with just the right amount of character. Wooden ceilings, barn doors, & 2 fireplaces. SOLD "AS IS". Don't miss out, CALL TODAY!!!

