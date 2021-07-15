3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $75,000

*** Calling All Investors*** Buy with long term month to month tenants in place and start collecting $700+ rent from day 1. This is an all BRICK home, freshly updated in 2006 (architectural roof, carpets, kitchen counter tops and tile flooring in the kitchen) Ceiling fans, Refrigerator & Stove remain. Seller is offering a 1 year Old Republic Home Warranty with purchase. See www.orhp.com for details. Seller would like to sell this rental with 1215 Petty St. too MLS# 183220 if interested!