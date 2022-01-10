Very nice all brick home on large corner lot. Plenty of space found here. Featuring 2 living areas. 1 living room with wood floors at front entry and the 2nd is a sunken den w/fireplace located off kitchen. New stove, an "eat at" bar and dining area as well as sliding glass doors that lead to back covered deck, great for cook outs! Fenced. Side entry awning. Termite coverage w Terminix in place. Huge corner lot!!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $75,000
