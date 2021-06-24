 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $75,000

Great little investment property, new roof 4yrs, new air 4yrs, new carpet, new sheetrock, paint. 3/1 cutie. $650 mo is what the tenants are paying. They would like to stay...retired military. This cutie could also make a great home. Tenant will be given a 30 day notice once a executed contract is put in place. Seller requesting that no interaction with the tenants requesting to drive by to make an offer contingent upon walk thru inspection.

